SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WFXR) – Get your friends and mark your calendars, a breath of fresh air has just been announced for Smith Mountain Lake Pavilion’s inaugural summer concert series, beginning with music from Second Wind!
The series will kick off on Friday, June 2, with music on select Fridays from 6:00 to 10:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online for only $10.00.
Other performances include the following:
- June 2nd: Second Wind
- June 16th: Tate Tuck
- June 30th: Southern Shine
- July 7th: The Frequency ROCKS
- July 21st: Island Time Band
- August 4th: Wind River
- August 18th: Christian Quenesberry
For more information or to purchase tickets, you can visit Smith Mountain Lake Pavilion’s website at smlpavilion.com.