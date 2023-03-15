SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WRIC) — Skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts will now be able to enjoy an extra week of winter up in the Allegheny Mountains with an extended ski season at the Snowshoe Mountain ski resort in West Virginia.

Snowshoe announced this week that their ski season will now run through Sunday, April 2. The end of the Snowshoe ski season was originally scheduled to take place March 26, but a recent surge of wintery weather has made the extra week possible.

According to a resort representative, just this week, Snowshoe received over a foot of natural snow and an extended period of snow. This, alongside the resort’s snowmaking system, has allowed for better snowpack on the slopes and great skiing conditions.

“Our team has done an outstanding job this winter in spite of some challenging weather, and now we’re finally getting some help from Mother Nature,” Patti Duncan, Snowshoe Mountain President and COO, said. “We’re excited to extend the season and give our guests some extra opportunities to get in on the fun.”

If you’re already thinking about next year, Snowshoe’s Unlimited Season Pass is on sale now for the 2023/2024 ski season. The pass will also work for the rest of the current season as well.