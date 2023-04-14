34-year-old Wilson E. Buckingham, Jr. of Winchester is wanting after police say he ran from a traffic stop in Clarke County. (Photo: VSP)

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for help locating a man who they say got out of his vehicle and ran from a traffic stop in Clarke County.

According to VSP, a state trooper stopped a 2003 Ford Expedition for speeding at the intersection of Route 50 and Iron Rail Lane in Clarke County southeast of Winchester just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

The driver, 34-year-old Wilson E. Buckingham Jr., of Winchester, pulled over. The trooper spoke to Buckingham and went back to his patrol vehicle, after which police said Buckingham got out of his SUV and ran away from the traffic stop. A female passenger was detained but later released.

Buckingham stands about 6′ and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue jeans. VSP says Buckingham is wanted in several jurisdictions, and anyone who believes they may have seen or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or #77 on a cell phone.