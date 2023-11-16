WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for help locating an 85-year-old woman who they say was last seen in Wythe County.

According to VSP, 85-year-old Laura Melton Bowman was last seen driving a gold 2005 Ford Freestyle at around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 in the area of Interstate 81 South near the 80 mile marker in Wythe County.

Bowman has gray hair and blue eyes, weighs around 100 pounds and stands at about 4-feet 10-inches. VSP says her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Bowman or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call VSP at 540-444-7788.