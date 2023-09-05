BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has charged a suspect after they were caught allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband into a correctional facility in Bland County.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, officers with VADOC’s Drug Task Force apprehended and charged a female suspect at Bland Correctional Center.

According to authorities, the suspect — who had recently applied to visit the inmate as a friend — was found attempting to place contraband under the toolbox of a state vehicle parked on the grounds of the correctional facility.

Officers later learned that the contraband had been intended for an inmate at the facility, according to authorities.

The suspect was taken to the Bland County Magistrate and charged with the following:

Two counts of attempting to deliver drugs to an inmate

One count of attempting to deliver a cell phone to an inmate

Possession of a concealed weapon (a firearm)

Charges against the inmate are pending, according to authorities.

VADOC is actively investigating the incident. No further information has been made available at this time.