CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A 16-year-old boy is recovering after police say he was shot in the stomach in Charlottesville.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to 766 Prospect Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 for a report of shots fired in the area.

When they got there, the officers found the victim, a 16-year-old boy, who had been shot in the stomach. He was taken to the UVA Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a thin Black male wearing dark clothing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Charlottesville Police at 434-970-3280.