ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teenager is dead after police say he ran off the road before crashing into another car and then a tree earlier this week in Rockingham County.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a Hyundai Elantra was heading south on Buffalo Drive approximately a mile west of Route 718 at 8:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, when it slowed down to turn into a private road.

As the Hyundai was turning, the driver of a Subaru BRZ that was behind the Elantra did not slow down. The driver ended up crossing the double solid yellow lines and crashed into the Hyundai. The impact caused the Subaru to go off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the Subaru, a 17-year-old boy from Harrisonburg, died at the scene of the crash. A passenger in the Subaru, an 18-year-old woman from Rockingham County, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 42-year-old man from Rockingham County, and a juvenile passenger were not injured.

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.