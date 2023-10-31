GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges after police say they were involved in the shooting death of a 54-year-old Greene County man.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Daniel Emmett Roberts of Orange County, 28-year-old Allen Michael Shifflett of Charlottesville and 38-year-old Ashlee Renee Morris of Orange County will be sentenced in January in connection to the murder of 54-year-old Dwight W. Roach.

Roach was found dead from a single gunshot wound in the Ruckersville area of Greene County on Wednesday, Oct. 10.