ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after three teens were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County north of Harrisonburg.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, state troopers were called to the 18900 block of North Mountain Road for a reported single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on North Mountain Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle reportedly overturned multiple times.

The driver of the vehicle –identified by police as 18-year-old Colton Trumbo of Harrisonburg — was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A passenger — identified by police as 18-year-old Ayden Depoy of Timberville — was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Another passenger — identified as a 14-year-old male from Timberville — was also not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, both speed and alcohol were considered factors in the crash.

Charges are currently pending as the crash is still under investigation by Virginia State Police.