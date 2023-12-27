ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men have been charged in connection to an assault that took place at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail in Albemarle County in early December.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, the incident took place on Friday, Dec. 8. The victim, a 36-year-old from Charlottesville, was taken to nearby UVA Hospital with injuries that were serious, but non-life-threatening.

In connection to the assault, 25-year-old Tajuan R. Allen of Albemarle was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and 18-year-old Zayon J. Payne of Charlottesville was charged with accessory to assault.