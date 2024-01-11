ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in the hospital after the car they were in became caught in a flood in Albemarle County during Tuesday’s storm.

According to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, their units along with Albemarle County Police responded to Watts Passage near Preddy Creek around 6:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, for a water rescue.

It was determined that a car with two people inside was caught in a flood on the roadway. When water began to fill the vehicle’s interior, the two passengers got out and climbed onto the roof. They were then swept off the roof and into the water.

According to officials, the passengers held onto tree branches until the water rescue team was able to reach them and bring them to dry land. They were both taken to the University of Virginia Hospital for treatment, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue warns drivers to never enter flooded roadways and to always drive with caution.