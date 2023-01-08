CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.

According to the Charlottesville Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Monticello Road at around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, they found two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.

Multiple people are in custody in connection to this shooting and there is no active threat at this time, according to police.