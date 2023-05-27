ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in custody after police say they led officers on a chase through Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, at around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, officers got information on the whereabouts of a wanted person. The officers found the wanted suspect’s car and attempted to stop them, but they refused and led the officers on a chase along Monacan Trail.

The officers deployed spike strips, which were able to deflate both tires on the left side of the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver kept going, even going the wrong direction on ramps and running red lights in the process.

The driver led police into Charlottesville and back into Albemarle County, where the officers were eventually able to stop the fleeing vehicle on Georgetown Road and arrested the two people inside.

The two people inside the car were identified as 37-year-old Hunter Lang Brown and 45-year-old Melinda Ann Collier. Collier was wanted in Greene County for petit larceny, grand larceny and stealing a motor vehicle.

Brown was charged with felony eluding police and driving without an inspection sticker and Collier was served the outstanding warrants from Greene County. They are both being held at the Charlottesville Albemarle Regional Jail.