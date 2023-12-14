CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the University of Virginia’s (UVA) basketball teams met with young cancer patients to paint basketball shoes which will be worn my members of their coaching staffs at upcoming games.

The players, from UVA’s Mens’ Basketball and Women’s Basketball teams, met with cancer patients from UVA Health Children’s at John Paul Jones arena on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to paint basketball shoes as part of the Shoes for Hope program.

The shoes will be worn by coaching staff members from both teams at upcoming home games this season. Afterwards, the shoes will be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to benefit Coaches vs. Cancer.