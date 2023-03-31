CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia fentanyl dealer will serve 20 years in prison after continuing his drug trafficking from within jail.

Michael Watkins Hayer, 41, of South Hill has pleaded guilty to one count of distributing fentanyl resulting in death and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hayer was stopped by Virginia State Police in Greene County for speeding in April 2022, but found that he had been driving on a revoked license and was wanted for a hit-and-run in Farmville.

When his car was impounded, police found meth, fentanyl and three firearms. Hayer himself was taken to Central Virginia Regional Jail.

While in jail, Hayer called his ex-girlfriend, Felice Mills, and told her to drive to North Carolina to pick up drugs from his dealer.

“Just get to f—ing Carolina … and pay that motherf—ing n—r and get me some godd–n drugs,” he said in one recorded call.

He also called his son, Christopher Hayer, and asked him to travel to North Carolina as well. But Hayer took time to warn his son that “fentanyl … dope … methamphetamine ain’t nothing to f— with.”

At least one person is known to have died from fentanyl dealt by Hayer, and Hayer himself began carrying Narcan, a drug designed to reverse opioid overdoses, after a client overdosed in front of him.

Prosecutors requested a 20-year sentence in a letter submitted to the court. Hayer did not submit a competing sentencing recommendation, and was sentenced to 20 years.