SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man is facing several charges after he allegedly hit and killed a motorcyclist while driving under the influence on Route 11 over Memorial Day weekend.

Virginia State Police said Jony Salazar Ortiz, 28, of New Market, was driving a 2013 Ford Edge south on Route 11 Sunday, May 28 around noon when he crossed the center line and crashed into a motorcyclist who was headed in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist, Bradley L. Painter, 57, of Mount Jackson, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. Police said he was wearing a helmet.

Salazar Ortiz was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police said he was wearing his seatbelt.

Salazar Ortiz has since been taken into custody and was charged with one felony count of driving under the influence: involuntary manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of no valid operator’s license. He is being held without bond at RSW Regional Jail.