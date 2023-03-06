SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Winchester man is dead after police say he crashed his truck on Cemetery Road in Shenandoah County.

According to Virginia State Police, just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, a 2014 Toyota Tundra pickup truck was heading east on Cemetery Road near Gunn Lane when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, 41-year-old Andrew W. White of Winchester, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is still under investigation.