PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A manager of a motel in the town of Dublin in Pulaski County has been arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a complain of a sexual assault involving a minor on Thursday, April 20.

After an initial investigation, deputies arrested 75-year-old Daniel Odell Woodyard of Dublin. Woodyard is a resident and manager of NRV Suites and Extended Stay Motel on the 100 block of Dominion Drive in Dublin.

Woodyard is being held at New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Police believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office’s anonymous crime line at 540-980-7810.