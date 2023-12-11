RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia should plan to close its only public psychiatric hospital for children and find alternative options, the state’s nonpartisan watchdog agency recommended.

Staff members from the General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) presented a report Monday to lawmakers, laying out operational and performance issues at the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents (CCCA) in Staunton.

JLARC found that CCCA, the only state-run psychiatric that accepts minors, has the highest patient restraint rate at 17.1 hours per 1,000 patient hours – 40 times the national rate — compared to Virginia’s eight state-run psychiatric hospitals for adults.

Of all nine state psychiatric hospitals, CCCA also has the highest percentage of substantiated human rights complaints (32%) and the highest incident rates between patients, as well as between patients and staff.

(Screenshot from Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission’s Dec. 11 report on Virginia’s state psychiatric hospitals)

The 180-day readmission rate at CCCA in the 2022 fiscal year was 24%, 8% higher than the national rate, and costs to run the facility have increased by nearly $8 million over the past decade, per JLARC.

The state’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services found CCCA to be “an immediate threat to the health and safety of patients,” according to JLARC’s report, after it got 28 citations following an unannounced inspection in May by a national accreditation agency.

The department made leadership changes, implemented new staff training and had on-site hiring assistance to address issues but still reported that CCCA struggled “to meet minimum operating and clinical standards,” per JLARC.

(Screenshot from Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission’s Dec. 11 report on Virginia’s state psychiatric hospitals)

“The General Assembly may wish to consider directing DBHDS to develop a plan to close CCCA and find or develop alternative effective, safe, and therapeutic placements for children and youth who would otherwise be admitted to CCCA,” JLARC’s staff report recommended.

JLARC staff pointed to other states that contract with private providers to serve minors in need of inpatient mental health treatment, noting that CCCA serves about 24 patients at a time, so the number of those in need of a bed at a private facility “would be relatively low.”

DBHDS Commissioner Nelson Smith told JLARC members after the presentation that while CCCA was “clearly struggling” when Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration first came in, steps have been taken to help address concerns and that resolving all issues will “take time.”

Smith said only two of the 28 citations against CCCA remain and that initiatives and investments in the state’s behavioral health system will help bolster staffing levels and improve conditions. He added that the goal is to make CCCA a “restraint-free facility.”