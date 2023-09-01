FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating after finding burned construction vehicles at a construction site in Henry County — along with evidence suggesting that the fires were set on purpose.

According to VSP, it is believed that fires were set to vehicles at the construction site, which is located on the 800 block of Leaning Oak Road in the Boone’s Mill area of Franklin County, at around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

At the scene, investigators found evidence which suggested that homemade incendiary devices caused the fires.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call VSP at 540-375-9500.