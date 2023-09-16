SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for help finding a 6-month-old girl who they say hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

According to police, 6-month-old Lyric Poston was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 13 on Dry Creek Road in Smyth County with 30-year-old Mackenzie Poston.

Lyric has brown eyes and brown hair. Her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, according to VSP.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Lyric or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at 276-783-7204.