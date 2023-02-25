MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) and the Martinsville Police Department are asking for help finding a 73-year-old man who they say has not been seen since Friday.

According to VSP, 73-year-old Ezell Massey, Jr. was last seen at around 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at his home on Roundabout Road in Martinsville. He is believed to be wearing a green jacket, blue sweatpants and black shoes. He uses a walker and is believed to be on foot.

Massey stands about 5’6″ and weighs around 215 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to VSP.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Massey or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Martinsville Police at 276-638-5155.