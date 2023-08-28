SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police Department is asking for tips to help locate a Honda Accord and driver that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Duffield of Western Virginia.

The incident allegedly happened on Route 58 in Duffield, according to Virginia State Police, around 4:55 p.m. on Aug. 27.

The Honda’s passenger sider was missing its mirror and sustained major damage, as seen in a photo provided to media outlets on social media.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 276-228-3131 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.