ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A red-tailed hawk is being treated at a wildlife hospital after it got caught in cable wires on Interstate 64 and was rescued by state troopers.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a report of a red-tailed hawk caught in cable wires in the median of I-64 in Alleghany County on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The troopers were able to free the hawk, and it was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro for treatment. It will eventually be brought back to the area in which it was found and released.