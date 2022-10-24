SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A student was injured in a crash involving a dump truck and a Scott County Public Schools bus on Monday morning, police report.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), a dump truck was heading east on Twin Springs Road around 11:34 a.m. when it ran off the right side of the road. Police report that the driver of the truck overcorrected when it reentered the road and overturned.

The release states the truck was hauling a water tank, which came loose in the crash.

The school bus, which was also traveling on Twin Springs Road, had to swerve to avoid the tank and reportedly ran off the road and into a ditch as a result.

The VSP reports that at the time of the crash, there were 10 students and a bus driver in the school bus.

“One child suffered minor abrasions and was transported to Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, Tenn. as a precautionary measure,” the release states. “No one else on the bus was injured.”

Police report that the driver of the dump truck was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

As of Monday afternoon, the driver of the dump truck was charged with reckless driving.