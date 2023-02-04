WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — A Waynesboro man is facing several charges after he was found with fentanyl, cocaine, meth, marijuana and guns.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, officers executed a search warrant at a home on the 700 block of Walnut Avenue on Jan. 30. Inside, detectives found several types of controlled substances, as well as several firearms.

31-year-old Chaz Dylan Newbille of Waynesboro was arrested without incident and charged with possession of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to sell give or distribute.

Newbille was also charged with possession of a firearm while in possession of more than one pound of marijuana with intent to sell or distribute, as well as possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and intentionally removing a serial number from a firearm.

Newbille is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond, his next hearing is scheduled for March 9.