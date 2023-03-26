WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help finding an Augusta County man wanted for attempted murder who they say is armed and dangerous.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Dupont Boulevard just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found that a vehicle had been shot, but the occupant was not injured.

Police have identified 32-year-old James Wesley Reinhold of Augusta County as the suspect. Reinhold left the area riding a 2001 Yamaha Motorcycle with unknown Virginia tags before the officers made it to the scene.

Reinhold is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, using a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon. Reinhold is considered armed and dangerous, anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Reinhold or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Waynesboro Police at 540-942-6675.