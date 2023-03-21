WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help finding a shooting suspect who they consider to be armed and dangerous.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Ohio Street and North Magnolia Avenue at around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, March 20 for a report of a possible shooting.

When they got there, the officers found a man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Waynesboro. No was else was injured.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Zaine Anthony Wells of Waynesboro. Wells is considered armed and dangerous by police. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to call 911 instead.