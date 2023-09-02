ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 59-year-old Waynesboro woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of her sister in Albemarle County.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, officers responded to a home on Cypress Point Drive, just north of Charlottesville, for a report of a stabbing.

When they got there, the officers found 59-year-old Jennie Marie Quick dead inside the home. Quick’s sister, 59-year-old Jessie Christine Krahenbill Greyer of Waynesboro, was found inside the home by police and arrested without incident.

Greyer has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection to her sister’s death.