HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl linked to a fatal overdose in Winchester, Virginia.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, 48-year-old Gregory Allen Sirk of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to knowingly distributing fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.

According to court documents, Sirk routinely sold heroin and pills from Baltimore, Maryland in the Winchester area. In February of 2019, Sirk sold two foil packets of heroin to a family member and her boyfriend.

The couple ingested the drugs and the next morning, the boyfriend was found not breathing. Police and emergency medical services responded to the home, where he was pronounced dead. Later, it was determined that he died from acute fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl poisoning.