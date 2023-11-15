BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)—The U.S. Forest Service have provided an update on the current wildfire near Matt’s Creek in Bedford County.

In a statement to WFXR News by Stephanie Chapman with the forest service, the fire is currently burning 2,500 acres and there is no current update on the containment level. The fire is still all within the James River Face Wilderness, meaning there are no immediate threats to any structures. The James River Face Wilderness will remain closed to the public.

There are 120 firefighters and support staff members, four fire crews, one type six engine, three helicopters dropping water all working to contain the fire, and support staff including a hit shot crew. Crews have been out there working from first sunlight to dark in the continued effort.

U.S. Forest Service believes the containment time will depend on multiple factors, including weather and terrain. Since the remote location is steep and rocky, forest service cannot use a bulldozer or chainsaw to provide help. Firefighters are currently on foot and using other tactics to navigate through the wildfire. However, new resources are coming in every day, and they expect to have more coming in very soon.

Chapman states that since winds are light, people can expect a lot of smoke in the area and throughout the entire region. She believes smoke could travel as far as Harrisonburg. Currently according to AirNow.gov, air quality remains in the good section on the air quality scale.

Data found on AirNow.gov,

In response to the wildfire, the National Park Service has announced a temporary closure on the Blueridge Parkway to assist in fire crews’ efforts. The parkway will close from milepost 66.3 near U.S. Highway 501 to milepost 85.9 at VA Route 43.

Behind the close gates, the Parkway is closed to all motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. The National Park Service says park visitors should plan for a detour from the north or south using adjacent routes and I-81.

Park officials are working with multiple area agencies in response to current and predicted weather and fuel conditions.

For more information on parkway’s closure, visit George Washington & Jefferson National Forests – Alerts & Closures (usda.gov).

–

UPDATE 11/15 AT 11:45 A.M. BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As crews continue to assess the Matts Creek wildfire the blaze has now scorched about 1,400 acres in Bedford County.

Currently, the wildfire is not a threat to any structures and is still within the James River Face Wilderness and National Forest.

The fire is still 0% contained at this time.

(courtesy, Hazelmarie Anderson)

—

UPDATE 11/15 AT 7:37 A.M. BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Matts Creek wildfire has now grown to about 1,200 acres.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is still 0% contained. The blaze is located in the Glenwood Pedlar Ranger District and is five miles southeast of Glasgow and five miles northwest of Big Island.

At this time, large plumes of smoke remain visible in portions of the county. There are no structures threatened at this time, and the cause has not yet been determined.

Officials are encouraging the community to only call 911 if they see active flames or have reason to believe there is a brush fire nearby.

Photo taken from the air of the Matts Creek wildfire in Bedford County. (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service- George Washington and Jefferson National Forest)

—

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)—The Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service are reporting an active wildfire at Matt’s Creek in the James River Face Wilderness on the Jefferson National Forest on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

According to the forest service, the fire was first reported on Sunday, Nov. 12. It is located south of US-501 and is currently five miles southeast of Glasgow and five miles northwest of Big Island. The entire fire is reportedly on National Forest Land.

The forest service believes the wildfire is currently estimated to be 150 acres and 0% contained. Fire crews are currently working on the scene.

Restrictions and closures are currently in place around the wildfire to ensure safety for the public and firefighters. These areas all are a part of the James River Face Wilderness and its associated trails. Areas currently closed are:

Appalachian Trail from James River Foot Bridge to Petite’s Gap Road

James River Foot Bridge Parking Lot

Matts Creek Trail

Piney Ridge Trail

Balcony Falls Trail

Gunther Ridge Trail

Belfast Trail

Sulphur Springs Trail

The Department of Forestry says the safety of the public and firefighters is always the number one priority when dealing with wildfires. They ask to use caution and obey all road signs when traveling near the wildfire because drivers need to be alert for firefighter vehicles and smoke.

For fire updates on the wildfire’s status, visit www.inciweb.wildfire.gov/vavaf-matts-creek-fire.