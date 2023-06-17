NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Wintergreen Police officer is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Friday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the Wintergreen Police Department received a call at around 10 p.m. on Friday, June 16 reporting that a man had assaulted two other men at a home on Arrowood Lane.

It was determined that the two victims called police to report the assault before running from the home. They are being treated at the University of Virginia (UVA) Medical Center with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

It is believed that a Wintergreen Police officer responded to the home and found the suspect in the woods nearby, where a struggle ensued between the two. During the encounter, the officer was shot and died at the scene. The officer’s firearm was recovered at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody by Wintergreen Police officers and Nelson County Sheriff’s deputies. The suspect was taken to UVA Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to CBS19 in Charlottesville, Wintergreen Police have identified the officer as 31-year-old Mark Christopher Wagner II, who joined the department in 2020.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.