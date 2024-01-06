NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Skiers and snowboarders are in for a treat with Virginia’s snowfall in and near the Blue Ridge Mountains, as snow can be seen coating Wintergreen Resort in the Nellysford area of Nelson County.

Although much of Virginia has seen cold rain during the wintery storm throughout the day on Saturday, Jan. 6, many areas across the Blue Ridge Mountains are seeing a flurry of snowfall.

Snow sport enthusiasts looking to check out real-time conditions at the resort can do so on Wintergreen’s website.

(Photo: Wintergreen Resort)

Despite the allure of the snowy slopes, though, drivers throughout the state have been advised by VDOT to avoid travel if possible, as conditions on the road may be slick or icy in certain areas.