GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman died after falling 100 feet within a cave in the Staffordsville area of Giles County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said that around 4:13 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, deputies and emergency responders with the Pearisburg Fire Department and the Giles Rescue responded to Staffordsville after reports that a woman had fallen 100 feet within a cave.

On the scene, responders found that specialized equipment was needed. The Celco Emergency Response team and Blacksburg Rescue Squad’s Rescue Cave team were then called in to assist with the rescue.

Crews entered the cave and located the body of a dead woman. The body was then removed from the cave by rescue personnel.

According to the county’s Emergency Services Coordinator Jon Butler, the woman was identified by DMV records as 38-year-old Autumn Nicole Draper from Fairlawn.

The incident is still currently under investigation by the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.