ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 48-year-old woman is dead and a 79-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to her death after a shooting in the Gordonsville area of Orange County.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 19540 Gates Drive in the Gordonsville area at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 for a report of a woman being shot.

When they got to the house, the deputies found 48-year-old Deborah Griffin lying in the yard and attempted life-saving measures before Orange County Fire/EMS arrived and took her to UVA Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Inside the house, deputies found 79-year-old James Irvin Geer and arrested him. After an investigation, Geer was charged with second degree murder and using a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540-672-1200.