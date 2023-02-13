ABLEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is being treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center after police say she was shot outside of a restaurant in Albemarle County.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, officers responded to Red Crab, near the intersection of Seminole Trail and Rio Road, at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 for a report of a shooting in the parking lot.

When they got there, the responding officers learned that a woman was shot and was taken in a personal vehicle to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

This shooting is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Albemarle Police at 434-296-5807.