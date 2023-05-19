HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A 22-year-old woman was struck by lightning in the Bassett area on May 16.

According to BTW21, the Martinsville- Henry County 9-1-1 Center received a call that a woman was struck by lightning in the 1000 block of Morningside Drive. The Henry County Department of Public Safety tells WFXR News that they responded to the scene around 8:46 p.m. after receiving a report of a woman losing consciousness.

The department says EMS did not transport her to the hospital, but later that night she was taken to the hospital by a family member.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC) from 2006 to 2021, there were 444 lightning strike deaths in the United States. The CDC says nearly 400 million lightning strikes hit the ground in the U.S. The odds of being struck by lightning in a year are less than one in a million, and almost 90% of victims who are struck by lightning survive.

WFXR News is working to learn more information about this incident and will update you with additional details as they are made available.