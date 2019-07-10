What’s happening this weekend in Richmond?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re stuck on what to do this weekend, check out these fun events!

Saturday, July 13:

Hanover Tomato Festival: Enjoy tomatoes and fun music in a Hanover tradition!

Time: Friday, July 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: 8996 Pole Green Park Ln, Mechanicsville, VA 23116.

House that Beer Built Pint Night: Kickoff a beer fest with different brews from Growler’s to Go in addition to fun music.

Time: Saturday, July 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Location: 1806 Summit Ave, Richmond, VA 23230

Price: Admission is free. Beer tickets will be $6. Early bird beer tickets start at $13.50 for three beers. All proceeds go towards building a home for a local family.

Arts District Food Tour: Calling all foodies! Enjoy a different type of tour this weekend and experience the best foods in Richmond.

Time: Recurring every Saturday.

Location: 412 E. Grace St, Richmond, VA 23221.

Price: $60

For more information on the tour, click here.

Sunday, July 14:

Opening Day at Carytown Farmers Market: Local foods, plants and arts are back for the summer! Enjoy live music and over 30 vendors at the opening this Sunday.

Time: Sunday, July 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: Richmond City Stadium

Price: Free

For more information, click here.

This is Richmond Walking Tour: Learn all there is to Richmond including different monumental sights.

Time: Sunday, July 14 in the morning. The tour is 2 hours long.

Location: The tour will begin at the Richmond Visitor Center at 405 North 3rd Street.

Price: Adults are $15. Valentine members are $5. Children under 18 are free.

Sweet & Savage Sundays: Enjoy music from DJ Foot, DJ Tease and Shawn Breezy this Sunday at the Canal Club. Tickets are sold at the door, and the event is 21 and over.

Time: Sunday, July 14 at 10:00 p.m.

Location: The Canal Club at 1545 E. Cary St, Richmond, VA 23219.

If there are any other events you want to add, let us know!