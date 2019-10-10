3-year-old boy’s positive affirmation goes viral: ‘I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything.’

(WRIC) — A video of a little boy reciting a positive affirmation his parents taught him has inspired and captured the hearts of many on social media.

Three-year-old Ayaan’s mother, Alissa Brielle, captured the heartwarming moment on her phone as she was walking him to school.

“I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything,” Ayaan recited. “I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything. I am smart. I am blessed. I can do ANYTHING!”

“Yay,” his mother replied. “Good job!”

Brielle and Ayaan’s father, Alpha, had been teaching their son for a while that he could be anything when he grows up. The three-sentence affirmation was one of the first lessons they taught Ayaan more than a year ago.

Ayaan, 3, is seen here with his parents Alissa Brielle and Alpha. Alissa said she taught him the affirmation a year ago and was surprised that he’d memorized it. (ABC News)

“I taught Ayaan this positive affirmation on his 2nd birthday last year. In hopes that he would one day memorize it, understand it and use it as a motivational tool whenever he needed it. Well, he shocked me this morning. Out of nowhere, he started repeating it,” Brielle said in a post on Facebook, sharing the video. “He ended (with enthusiasm lol) once we made it to our destination. So proud of the little boy he is growing into.”

Since the video has gone viral, Ayaan’s parents told ABC News on Wednesday that they’ve been moved by the love and kind words on social media.

But for them, it was just a simple lesson with their son, they added.

