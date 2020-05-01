8News fan celebrated with car parade for 99th birthday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cars lined up in the rain outside a local area nursing home Thursday to wish one woman turning 99-years-young a very special ‘Happy Birthday.’

Friends and family of Natalie Simmons weren’t allowed entry into the Glenburnie Rehabilitation and Nursing Center as a result of COVID-19 safety precautions. But that doesn’t mean there couldn’t be a celebration in her honor.

Natalie Simmons and the Glenburnie Rehabilitation and Nursing Center waving to commuters.

Simmon’s great-niece Joy Beatty got everyone to parade around the building in their cars, much to the surprise of the woman affectionately known as ‘Nana.’

“My great aunt goes by many names, Missionary Simmons, Mother Simmons, Nana,” she said. “Everybody loves her, so I knew I had to celebrate, we all knew we had to celebrate her 99th birthday. She’s been on this earth for 99 years, and I think that’s something to be celebrated.”

A face-mask wearing Simmons was able to come to the front door to wave to all her friends and family.

8News was told she’s a big fan, so from all of us here at ABC8, Happy Birthday, Natalie!

LATEST HEADLINES: