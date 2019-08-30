No más: Taco Bell says they’re dropping some menu favorites

(CNN/WRIC) — Say adios to some of your Taco Bell favorites!

The fast-food chain is revamping its menu and dropping some items in the process.

Among the fallen, the Cool Ranch and Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos. Here’s a full list of whats leaving the menu on Sept. 12.

Beefy Mini Quesadilla

Chips & Salsa

Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller

Double Decker ® Taco

Taco Cool Ranch & Fiery Doritos ® Locos Tacos

Locos Tacos Double Tostada

Power Menu Burrito

XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

Taco Bell says the change is all in an effort to streamline the menu.

Are you sad to see these items leave the menu?