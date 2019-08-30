1  of  2
Breaking News
Man in stolen vehicle leads police on chase from Powhatan to Richmond Police: 1 killed in Hopewell shooting
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Dorian picks up steam, menaces Florida

No más: Taco Bell says they’re dropping some menu favorites

What's Trending?

by: CNN, WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN/WRIC) — Say adios to some of your Taco Bell favorites!

The fast-food chain is revamping its menu and dropping some items in the process.

Among the fallen, the Cool Ranch and Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos. Here’s a full list of whats leaving the menu on Sept. 12.

  • Beefy Mini Quesadilla
  • Chips & Salsa
  • Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller
  • Double Decker® Taco
  • Cool Ranch & Fiery Doritos® Locos Tacos
  • Double Tostada
  • Power Menu Burrito
  • XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

Taco Bell says the change is all in an effort to streamline the menu.

Are you sad to see these items leave the menu?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events