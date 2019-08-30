No más: Taco Bell says they’re dropping some menu favorites

(CNN/WRIC) — Say adios to some of your Taco Bell favorites!
The fast-food chain is revamping its menu and dropping some items in the process.
Among the fallen, the Cool Ranch and Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos. Here’s a full list of whats leaving the menu on Sept. 12.
- Beefy Mini Quesadilla
- Chips & Salsa
- Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller
- Double Decker® Taco
- Cool Ranch & Fiery Doritos® Locos Tacos
- Double Tostada
- Power Menu Burrito
- XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito
Taco Bell says the change is all in an effort to streamline the menu.
Are you sad to see these items leave the menu?