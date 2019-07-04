Are you eating a hot dog correctly? Just ask the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council

The Fourth of July is here which means Americans all across the country will eat their summer favorites and that includes hot dogs.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans will eat 150 million hot dogs on July 4th.

So, what is the correct way to eat one?

In this video, the council breaks it down for us.

They also provide a list what and what not to do when it comes to serving, eating, and dressing your hot dog. Here are a few:

DO:

Serve sesame seed, plain and poppy seed buns with your hot dog

Eat your hot dog with your hands.

Use paper plates to enjoy your hot dog. China is considered a no.

Eat the rest of your condiments on the hot dog. Don’t wash it off!

Dress the hot dog, not the bun.

DON’T: