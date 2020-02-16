Arizona woman receives flowers from her late husband on Valentine’s Day

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (CNN) — An Arizona widow received a Valentine’s Day delivery from heaven. Her husband, Randy Tenney, died in December but found a way to get his wife flowers on Valentine’s Day.

“We thought we could have a big birthday party for him,” said Tenney. “We thought we could have Christmas, you know, Thanksgiving. We got none of it.”

In fall 2019, Tenney found out Ray, her husband of 45 years, had an aggressive and rare form of brain cancer.

“It was so, so hard,” said Tenney. “We kept praying for miracles, and just nothing went right. We just didn’t get any of the miracles we wanted.”

Even during his final hours, Ray found a way to show Deb just how much he loved her. He made an arrangement with a family friend, who is a florist.

He had texted her before he passed, “I want you to send her a bouquet of yellow roses for Valentine’s Day,” said Tenney.

The bright, beautiful bouquet arrived a day ahead of schedule, and among the roses, Ray left a message.

“When I walked over and open the card, I couldn’t even control myself,” said Tenney. “It was, it was him.”

Deb said Ray would give her flowers every year — with a silly poem.

“It always started out with, ‘Roses are red, violets are blue…” said Tenney.

This year, the rest of the message moved her to tears.

“Yelling from heaven that I will always love you,” said Tenney. “With love from your eternal Valentine, RT, and I guess you could call this my real life P.S. I Love You miracle.”

Randy and Debra got married in 1974 and Debra still believes Randy is the best.