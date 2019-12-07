Banana duct-taped to wall sells for $120K at Florida art show

MIAMI (CNN/WFLA) — A piece of ‘artwork’ featuring a banana duct-taped to a wall sold for $120,000 in Miami last week.

It was made by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, who is known for his off-the-wall work.

The piece is called “The Comedian” and was displayed at Miami’s prestigious Art Basel art fair.

But what’s the message the artist is trying to get across?

Some believe the piece is mocking the art world and its inequalities. But others simply say, ‘don’t overthink it.’

There were three editions of this piece, and the third will likely collect the highest price – $150,000.