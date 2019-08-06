Burger joint hiring ‘Bacon Intern’ to eat bacon, get paid $1,000

1  of  2
LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 04: The menu item Mac & Cheese Bacon Burger is displayed at a welcome event for Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The Quad Resort & Casino on April 4, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The restaurant opens on April 17. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

(KRON) – If you love bacon and burgers plus don’t mind pocketing $1,000 – listen up, we’ve got a great opportunity for you!

Farmer Boys, a California burger chain with restaurants in Stockton, Lodi, and Modesto, is looking to hire a “Bacon Intern,” who will solely be responsible for eating bacon menu items and judging the bacon on certain criteria.

The intern will only work for one full day (the typical 8 hours), but at the end of the shift, the intern will leave with $1,000 and a stomach full of bacon!

The internship will be based in Southern California, so the intern must be willing to travel.

If you’re interested in applying, you must post a photo or video on your personal Instagram page explaining why you’d make the best “Bacon Intern” for Farmer Boys.

Don’t forget to tag @FarmerBoysFood and use #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in your caption.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 20, 2019.

Good luck!

