BusyKid app allows parents to assign chores with a bonus for kids

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — While everyone’s stuck at home, some families have found new ways to get chores done around the house with an added bonus for the kids.

BusyKid app lets parents assign chores to their kid and when they complete the task, they earn a little money from their parent’s bank account.

The cash can go into a spending or savings account or the kids can even invest in stocks or donate the money.

One Fresno parent says the app gives her kids an incentive to get their chores done while teaching them about managing money.

“I’ve noticed my daughter, even on the days I don’t have her making her bed because, whatever reason it may be, it’s the weekend. And um, she’s still making her bed, I’m like awesome. So I send her bonuses all the time, Jessica Akins said.

The busy-kid app is free to download.