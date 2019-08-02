CAUGHT ON CAM: Plane lands on busy roadway, follows traffic signals

PIERCE CO., Wa. (CNN Newsource) — When a small plane made an unexpected landing on a road Thursday morning — a Washington State Patrol Trooper just happened to be in the area and caught the whole thing on dashcam.

The KR2 plane’s fuel system malfunctioned before it reached Boeing Field — forcing the pilot to make different plans.

The trooper followed the plane as it used a busy road as a runway — coming to a stop just before an intersection.

The pilot and trooper pushed the plane off the road and into a parking lot.

No one was hurt and the landing didn’t cause any damage. But it is a story the trooper and other drivers will be telling for a while.