RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tuesday, July 16 marks IHOP’s 61st birthday!

The popular breakfast chain had a great year with sales at restaurants open a year or more growing 1.5 percent last year.

IHOP wants you to help celebrate their syrupy-success with a stack of its signature buttermilk pancakes for just 58 cents.

This deal is available Tuesday only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at IHOP restaurants in the U.S.