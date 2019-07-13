Celebrate National French Fry Day with free fries!

Breaking News
(WFLA) — National French Fry Day is on Saturday, July 13 and a number of local restaurants are offering freebies and deals on fries.

Here’s where you can get some free fries this Fry-Day Saturday (see what we did there?)

McDonald’s: McDonald’s is offering a free medium fries with any purchase when you order from Uber Eats.

Burger King:  Get a large French fries order for $1 Saturday through Mobile Order & Pay on the BK app.

Wendy’s: The Wendy’s app has deals that refresh weekly and deals refreshing daily. Through Monday, get a free small fry and drink with a premium sandwich (a weekly refresh) or $1 off large fries (daily refresh). Download the app at www.wendys.com.

Taco Bell: Nacho Fries (with bold seasoning served with warm cheese for dipping) are back for a limited time. Get one order for $1.29.

Applebee’s: For a limited time, get all-you-can-eat Riblets, Chicken Tenders & Shrimp, including fries, for $14.99.

Hardees/Carl’s Jr.: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any Western Bacon Cheeseburger for joining the chain’s email list

Rallys/Checkers: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails

IHOP: For a limited time, the chain’s Classic Steakburgers come with unlimited fries.

Red RobinThis is an everyday deal. Buy any signature burger and get free Bottomless Steak Fries. Prices start at $6.99.

Sheetz: Get free French fries when you order through the Sheetz mobile app Saturday. Download the app at www.sheetz.com/app.

TGI FridaysThe chain is celebrating National French Fry Day a day early on Friday. When you purchase any burger, dine-in or online, get a free refill of Fridays’ seasoned French fries.

Wingstop: Sign up for The Club loyalty program, and get a free order of fries.

Uber Eats: Get a free medium order of fries with any McDonald’s order you place on Uber Eats starting 11 a.m. local time on July 13. Just add a medium fries to your McDelivery order and enter the promo code (which you’ll find in the app).

GrubHub: Get $10 off your first order of $15 or more. That’s enough to cover a few orders of fries.

