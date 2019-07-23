Cheez-It and House Wine debuts summer box set

“Cheez-It” is teaming up with “House Wine” to unveil box sets of the savory, cheesy snack along with bold, delicious red wines.

The limited-edition item will be available while supplies last.

It’s all part of Kellogg’s plan to get people excited about the Cheez-It brand.

Not only do products sold for a limited time create excitement among customers, but this half-wine-half-Cheez-It creation is a tribute to a trend started by Cheez-It fans.

“Fans on social media … have already been participating in pairing wine with Cheez-It flavors for years,” Cheez-It marketing director Jeff Delonis said. “So we’re excited to deliver on that specific consumer trend.”

The popular snack combination will be available for purchase for $25 by going on to originalhousewine.com beginning on July 25th.

Along with the classic flavors, House Wine and Kellogg are also recommending flavor pairings with their other products. Try Malbec with Zesty Cheddar Ranch or a Sauvignon Blanc with Extra Toasty Cheez-Its.

Or, make your own flavor combination and share it with us!